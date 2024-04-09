ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls | Flying squad seizes over ₹9 lakh

April 09, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Itanagar

Drugs and other narcotic substances and liquor were also seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission

PTI

A flying squad checking a vehicle amid the election campaigns by political parties across India. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The flying squad and the static surveillance teams appointed by the Election Commission, along with police, on Monday, April 8, 2024, seized cash and other materials worth Rs 11,48,335 from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interception of vehicles at various checkpoints in the State, the teams seized ₹9,81,700, in cash, he said.

The teams also seized drugs and other narcotic substances with a market value of ₹1,25,120 and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth ₹37,515 during the day, Toko Babu, the officer on special duty to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

“Since the announcement of polls, ₹5.88 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 76.78 lakh, IMFL amounting to Rs 4.37 crore and other materials worth ₹-64 crore have been seized,” the OSD said, adding the total monetary value of the seized items including cash, shot up to Rs 14.69 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The northeastern state is going to polls for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US