Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls | Flying squad seizes over ₹9 lakh

April 09, 2024 - Itanagar

The flying squad and the static surveillance teams appointed by the Election Commission, along with police, on Monday, April 8, 2024, seized cash and other materials worth Rs 11,48,335 from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said here.

During the interception of vehicles at various checkpoints in the State, the teams seized ₹9,81,700, in cash, he said.

The teams also seized drugs and other narcotic substances with a market value of ₹1,25,120 and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth ₹37,515 during the day, Toko Babu, the officer on special duty to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

“Since the announcement of polls, ₹5.88 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 76.78 lakh, IMFL amounting to Rs 4.37 crore and other materials worth ₹-64 crore have been seized,” the OSD said, adding the total monetary value of the seized items including cash, shot up to Rs 14.69 crore.

The northeastern state is going to polls for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies on April 19.

