Arunachal Pradesh Assembly | BJP wins 10 of 60 Assembly seats uncontested

March 30, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The BJP on March 30 won 10 of 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested. Among the winners was Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were the sole candidates in their respective constituencies after March 27, the last date for filing nominations. “We have received nominations from only one candidate in five Assembly constituencies. The outcome will be official after March 30, the last date of withdrawal of nominations,” State’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu had said on March 28.

The Chief Minister was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat in the Tawang district. The case was similar for retired engineer Techi Rotu from Sagalee in Papum Pare, Jikke Tako from Tali in Kra-Daadi, Nyato Dukam from Taliha in Upper Subansiri, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

