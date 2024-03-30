GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly | BJP wins 10 of 60 Assembly seats uncontested

The BJP candidates were the sole candidates in their respective constituencies on March 27, the last date for filing nominations.

March 30, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat at the Tawang district. File

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat at the Tawang district. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP on March 30 won 10 of 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested. Among the winners was Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Voting is not just a right, but a responsibility also: First-time voters in Arunachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were the sole candidates in their respective constituencies after March 27, the last date for filing nominations. “We have received nominations from only one candidate in five Assembly constituencies. The outcome will be official after March 30, the last date of withdrawal of nominations,” State’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu had said on March 28.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | 14 candidates contesting in two seats in Arunachal Pradesh

The Chief Minister was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat in the Tawang district. The case was similar for retired engineer Techi Rotu from Sagalee in Papum Pare, Jikke Tako from Tali in Kra-Daadi, Nyato Dukam from Taliha in Upper Subansiri, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.