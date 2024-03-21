March 21, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Itanagar

The Congress on March 21 announced the first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for April 19.

Among the candidates are three former ministers and three women nominees, with the majority being first-time contenders.

Notably, the names of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki and APCC vice-president Bosiram Siram were absent from the list.

Also Read | Notification issued for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

Party insiders claimed both Mr. Tuki and Mr. Siram would contest as Lok Sabha nominees from the Arunachal West and East parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tuki is the sitting MLA from Sagalee constituency in Papumpare district. He had represented the seat for the last six terms.

The party is yet to unveil candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Among the prominent figures listed were former ministers Kumar Waii, Takam Pario, and Tanga Byaling.