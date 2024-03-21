The three women debutants are Gollo Yapung Tana from Pakke Kessang constituency, Jermai Krong (Tezu) and Marina Kenglang who would contest from Changlang North constituency.
Some of the other first-timers are Sanhey Phutsok from Mukto constituency represented by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Kompu Dolo (Chayang-Tajo), Tame Gyadi (Seppa East), Nabam Tado (Doimukh), Rughu Tado (Tali), Reri Kirbe Dulom (Daporijo), Yomkar Riba (Basar), Tallng Yaying (Rumgong), Takku Jerang (Panging), Bimar Dabi (Nari-Koyu) and Okom Yosung (Pasighat East).
The remaining debutants are Tapyam Pada (Pasighat West), Karo Tayeng (Mebo), Losi Lego (Mariyang-Geku), Eri Tayu (Anini), Tobin Lego (Dambuk), Chenge Mitapo (Roing), Bafutso Krong (Hayuliang), Bayamso Kri (Chowkham), Shotika Hopak (Namsai), Tama Tamar Tara (Lekang), Khimshom Mossang (Nampong), Timpu Ngemu (Changlang South), Tangse Tekwa (Khonsa West), Sompha Wangsa (Kanubari) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchou-Wakka constituency.
Yumlam Achung, who unsuccessfully contested from the vital Itanagar constituency in 2019, is contesting for the second time along with Chatu Longri from Miao constituency.
In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Congress contested 46 constituencies out of the total 60 but managed to win in only four.
The party recently received a major setback when three of its sitting MLAs — CLP leader Lombo Tayeng (Mebo), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West) and Wangliln Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani) — switched allegiance to the BJP ahead of the poll announcement.
Assembly and general elections will be held simultaneously in the State on April 19.