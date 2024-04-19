GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Rijiju, Khandu cast votes in native villages

The polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway

April 19, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Itanagar

PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes on Friday, April 19, 2024, at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.

Mr. Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Mr. Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.

Mr.Khandu and Mein are among the ten BJP candidates who have been elected unopposed to the 60-member assembly.

“Arunachal Pradesh votes today to elect representatives for the eighth State Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha. I appeal to all eligible voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

"Let us overwhelmingly participate in this vibrant festival to enrich democracy. I also call upon the youth and first-time voters to take part in the elections, the chief minister posted on X.

Mein posted his photo on the social media platform after casting his vote and appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise.

“Cast my vote this morning at my home constituency, Chowkham. I appeal to each and every eligible voter to come forward and exercise your adult franchise and participate in the vibrant democratic process to elect your representatives for the 8th State Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha. I also request all the new voters to take part in the elections,” the deputy chief minister said on the microblogging site.

Incessant rain since morning could not dampen the spirit of the electorates in the northeastern state as queues were seen outside polling stations.

Elections are being held for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies in the state.

An estimated 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the assembly polls and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.

Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled on June 4.

