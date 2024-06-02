GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

All four women candidates of BJP win in Arunachal polls

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh by securing 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

Published - June 02, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
BJP leaders during celebrations after party’s victory in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Itanagar, Sunday, June 2, 2024.

BJP leaders during celebrations after party’s victory in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Itanagar, Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All four women candidates fielded by the BJP in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections have registered victories.

In all, eight women candidates were in the fray in the assembly polls. Of them, four were fielded by the BJP, three by the Congress and one was an Independent nominee.

Former chief minister Kalikho Pul's widow Dasanglu Pul won the Hayuliang seat in Anjaw district unopposed. This was the third time in a row that she won from the constituency.

Ms. Pul had first won the by-election from the constituency in 2016 after her husband died by suicide on August 9 that year. She had also won the seat in 2019.

Tsering Lhamu, the widow of former lawmaker Jambey Tashi, won Lumla seat by a margin of 1,531 votes. Earlier, she had won the by-election to the constituency in February last year, after her husband's death on November 2, 2022 due to cardiac arrest.

Another BJP nominee, Chakat Aboh, won Khonsa West seat by a margin of 804 votes. Aboh had first won the seat in a by-election in 2019 after her husband Tirong Aboh of the NPP was assassinated by NSCN militants on May 21 that year, a day before the declaration of results.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, a greenhorn, has this time defeated sitting MLA Gokar Basar in Basar constituency by a margin of 1,791 votes.

In 2019, three women had won in the assembly polls, including Dasanglu Pul, Gum Tayeng from Dambuk and Jummum Ete Deori from Leka seat.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Arunachal Pradesh / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.