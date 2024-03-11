YSRCP will win even if TDP has alliance with some more parties in Andhra Pradesh, says Botcha

March 11, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated March 12, 2024 08:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Party senior leader and State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP will win even if the Telugu Desam Party has alliance with many more parties and not just three. He said that YSRCP’s welfare schemes, governance, corruption-free administration and the four ‘Siddham’ public meetings held so far in the State are clear signs of which party is going to win.

Mr. Satyanarayana, who was in the city on Monday along with his wife Botcha Jhansi, had an internal meeting with Visakhapatnam MP and YSR Congress Party Visakha East Assembly segment in-charge (likely to be contestant from the segment) M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said that it was funny to talk about the TDP’s alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. This alliance indirectly shows how Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has degraded himself to an alliance with the party he once fought against and what has happened to his 40 years of political experience, Mr. Satyanarayana said. The YSRCP leader termed Mr. Naidu as political Kattappa.

“The three-party alliance will indirectly give strength to the YSRCP and send a message to the people that how big and strong the YSRCP is in the electoral fray. This apart, trolling by the rival party on social media on the Siddham meetings that Mr. Jagan’s meetings do not have audience, will indirectly weaken their parties only. There will be no loss to the YSRCP with such criticism. They are wasting their time instead of concentrating on the polls,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The YSRCP leader said that Mr. Naidu had no work or project to tell about him in front of the people to seek votes in the upcoming elections, instead, he was criticising YSR Congress Party and at the same time joining hands with the political parties.

“But, we are not like Mr. Naidu. We have no fear of how many parties Mr. Naidu allies with. We are ready to face them without alliance. This is what our leader Mr. Jagan strongly believes in, and he is the only leader in the country who chose a different and distinctive election campaign, asking for votes with the message that if something good has happened in the State due to his government, then only vote for him,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.