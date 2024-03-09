ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP ridicules TDP-JSP attempts for alliance with BJP

March 09, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP would emerge victorious in coming elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy | Photo Credit:

 

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was moving earth and heaven to save the party, which is on its deathbed, by forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at party office on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP was on a ventilator, and Mr. Naidu was looking for the alliance for the last two months with a dream of  defeating the YSRCP in the coming elections. Mr. Naidu was in full desperation and saw no future.  Hence, he was camping in Delhi expecting a positive response from the BJP leadership, he said.

Mr. Naidu had a history of attempting  to sail through by aligning with some political party or the other. His formula was not successful all the times. Despite  aligning with alliances in 2009, he faced defeat in 2009. Now, he is trying to keep both the Congress and the BJP under his control. His desperate attempts clearly show that the YSRCP has popular support, Mr,. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu wanted to reap benefits by taking all of them together. The TDP-JSP were like students who were still in the preparation stage, whereas the YSRCP was ready to face the electoral battle. The TDP-JSP would face dissidence, dissatisfaction, and fight for the seats in days to come, he said.

All their attempts would yield no results as the YSRCP had the support of 50% of people. The YSRCP would emerge victorious in coming elections, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US