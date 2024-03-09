YSRCP ridicules TDP-JSP attempts for alliance with BJP

March 09, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was moving earth and heaven to save the party, which is on its deathbed, by forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at party office on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP was on a ventilator, and Mr. Naidu was looking for the alliance for the last two months with a dream of defeating the YSRCP in the coming elections. Mr. Naidu was in full desperation and saw no future. Hence, he was camping in Delhi expecting a positive response from the BJP leadership, he said.

Mr. Naidu had a history of attempting to sail through by aligning with some political party or the other. His formula was not successful all the times. Despite aligning with alliances in 2009, he faced defeat in 2009. Now, he is trying to keep both the Congress and the BJP under his control. His desperate attempts clearly show that the YSRCP has popular support, Mr,. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Mr. Naidu wanted to reap benefits by taking all of them together. The TDP-JSP were like students who were still in the preparation stage, whereas the YSRCP was ready to face the electoral battle. The TDP-JSP would face dissidence, dissatisfaction, and fight for the seats in days to come, he said.

All their attempts would yield no results as the YSRCP had the support of 50% of people. The YSRCP would emerge victorious in coming elections, he added.