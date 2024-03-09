GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP ridicules TDP-JSP attempts for alliance with BJP

The YSRCP would emerge victorious in coming elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

March 09, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy | Photo Credit:

 

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was moving earth and heaven to save the party, which is on its deathbed, by forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at party office on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP was on a ventilator, and Mr. Naidu was looking for the alliance for the last two months with a dream of  defeating the YSRCP in the coming elections. Mr. Naidu was in full desperation and saw no future.  Hence, he was camping in Delhi expecting a positive response from the BJP leadership, he said.

Mr. Naidu had a history of attempting  to sail through by aligning with some political party or the other. His formula was not successful all the times. Despite  aligning with alliances in 2009, he faced defeat in 2009. Now, he is trying to keep both the Congress and the BJP under his control. His desperate attempts clearly show that the YSRCP has popular support, Mr,. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Mr. Naidu wanted to reap benefits by taking all of them together. The TDP-JSP were like students who were still in the preparation stage, whereas the YSRCP was ready to face the electoral battle. The TDP-JSP would face dissidence, dissatisfaction, and fight for the seats in days to come, he said.

All their attempts would yield no results as the YSRCP had the support of 50% of people. The YSRCP would emerge victorious in coming elections, he added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.