ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP, NDA supporters clash in Godavari

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:15 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:47 am IST - KIRLAMPUDI 

The supporters of both parties erected tents in front of the polling booth and hurled chairs against each other until police rushed to the spot to disperse the gathering.

The Hindu Bureau

Broken items scattered at the place where the supporters of YSRCP and the NDA clashed near a polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Polling activity has been disrupted for some time following a clash between the supporters of YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in front of the polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirlampudi is the native of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, who quit the Kapu Reservation Movement and led the election campaign for the YSRCP. 

Also read | AP Elections 2024 LIVE coverage May 13 

“The supporters of both YSRCP and the alliance erected tents in front of the Patha Krishnavaram polling booth. Jaggampeta Circle-Inspector Mr. Lakshmana Rao told The Hindu that senior police officials rushed to the spot and monitored the situation. 

Clash over attempt to woo voters

The clash reportedly began after both groups attempted to interact with the voters. The tents have been dismantled and chairs were hurled against each other during the clash, in which supporters of both the parties received minor injuries. By 10.15 a.m., the polling was in progress under the watch of the additional police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US