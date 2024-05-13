YSRCP, NDA supporters clash in Godavari

Polling activity has been disrupted for some time following a clash between the supporters of YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in front of the polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirlampudi is the native of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, who quit the Kapu Reservation Movement and led the election campaign for the YSRCP.

Also read | AP Elections 2024 LIVE coverage May 13

“The supporters of both YSRCP and the alliance erected tents in front of the Patha Krishnavaram polling booth. Jaggampeta Circle-Inspector Mr. Lakshmana Rao told The Hindu that senior police officials rushed to the spot and monitored the situation.

Clash over attempt to woo voters

The clash reportedly began after both groups attempted to interact with the voters. The tents have been dismantled and chairs were hurled against each other during the clash, in which supporters of both the parties received minor injuries. By 10.15 a.m., the polling was in progress under the watch of the additional police personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.