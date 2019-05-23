YSRCP makes inroads into Srikakulam district

Minister for Energy and Telugu Desam Party’s State president Kala Venkata Rao tasted a bitter defeat in the Etcherla Assembly seat at the hands of the YSR Congress Party’s candidate Gorle Kiran Kumar, who won by a margin of 18,456 votes.

However, Minister for Transport K. Atchannaidu managed to win the Tekkali Assembly seat by a slender margin of 8,851 votes. His sway in Kotabommali and Santabommali mandals helped the TDP retain the seat.

Sitting MLA of the TDP Bendalam Ashok defeated YSRCP’s Piriya Sairaj in Itchapuram, a town bordering Odisha. Except for the Tekkali and the Itchapuram seats, the YSRCP has won the remaining eight seats in Srikakulam district.

Former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and his brother Dharmana Krishna Das are expected to play a pivotal role in Srikakulam politics, thanks to their comfortable victory in the Srikakulam and the Narasannapeta constituencies respectively. In 2014, Mr. Prasada Rao, who ensured victory for the Congress in the 2004 and the 2009 elections, was defeated by TDP’s Gunda Lakshmi Devi by a margin of 27,000 votes.

Mr. Das who won the seat on a YSRCP ticket in the 2012 byelection was defeated in 2014. This time, he defeated sitting MLA Baggu Ramanamurthy.

‘Naidu ignored district’

“People of Srikakulam have taught a lesson to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s government which ignored the development of Srikakulam district, which is backward. With the support of people and Jagan Mohan Reddy, I will try my best to ensure progress for the district,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

Former Minister Tammineni Sitaram, who faced defeat thrice in the Amadalavalasa seat, won it this time by a comfortable margin of 13,484 votes. He defeated his brother-in-law Kuna Ravikumar,whip in the Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019.

TDP district president Gowthu Sirisha suffered defeat in the Palasa seat, represented by her father Gowthu Shyam Sundar Shivaji. YSRCP candidate Sidiri Appala Raju was elected from the seat.

Former Minister and TDP candidate Kondru Muralimohan was defeated in Rajam by sitting YSRCP MLA Kambala Jogulu. Palakonda sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate V.Kalavati retained the seat by defeating TDP’s Nimmaka Jayaraj by a margin of 17,516 votes.