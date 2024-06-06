ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy likely to be arrested at any point of time in Narasaraopet for his crime of breaking EVM

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

A video of Ramakrishna Reddy went viral, in which he was allegedly seen breaking an EVM in his own Assembly Constituency, Macherla, on May 13 while polling was in progress.  

Sambasiva Rao M.

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

The bail for former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy of the YSRCP, who has been accused of destroying a EVM machine on the polling day, ends on June 6. He was confined to homestay at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district till the counting process would end, as per the condition of the bail given by the Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC).

A video of Ramakrishna Reddy went viral across the country in which he was allegedly seen breaking an EVM in his own Assembly Constituency, Macherla in the district on May 13 while polling was in progress.  

Andhra Pradesh Election results 2024: With 135 seats in kitty, Chandrababu Naidu set to become CM for the fourth time

After that, the Police filed several criminal cases on him for his alleged violence related to polling, and the police tried to arrest him for breaking the EMV at polling station number 202 in Macherla Assembly Constituency and other criminal actions.  

In fact, he was kept under house arrest even before the police filed FIRs on him for his alleged indulgence in violence during the poll and post poll. But, he escaped from the house arrest and had gone absconding.  

Meanwhile, he got a conditional interim bail from the APHC, until completion of the election results. However, the Supreme Court expressed shock over the accused breaking an EVM and had even questioned the APHC’s order. The Supreme Court prevented him from entering the counting centre and instructed the police to act promptly on the case.  

New regime in Andhra Pradesh: Political circles discuss cases pending against Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu

It is worth mentioning that, when his video of EVM damaging went viral, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also took it seriously and instructed the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary of the State to take stringent action on the accused. Considering the other poll violence in the three districts of Palnadu, Tirupati and Annamayya as serious offences, the ECI ordered to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and submit a detailed status report and action taken report on all 33 major incidents. Among them, Ramakrishna Reddy’s violence was also prominently stated.  

As his bail tenure ended on June 6, the police tightened the security at the house where Ramakrishna Reddy is staying in Narasaraopet and the police sources informed that he might be arrested at any point of time and produced before the local sessions court for further proceedings.  

