YSRCP is committed to development of Vizag, says Botcha Satyanarayana

April 18, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that Visakhapatnam has the potential to become the capital of the State, adding that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is committed to making it the “best city in the country”.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his decision to take oath from Visakhapatnam after the 2024 elections, he said while addressing the media here on April 18 (Thursday).

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP government had laid a focus on the development of Visakhapatnam. “The Bhogapuram International Airport being constructed with an investment of₹4,500 crore will be ready in a year. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) held in city had attracted investments of ₹13 lakh crore to the State, which will provide employment to 6 lakh people,” he said.

IT-major Infosys has already started operations in the city, the integrated data hub would be set up here. Efforts were being made to develop the city as an IT hub, he said.

The Minister further said that the YSRCP opposed the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “Measures are being taken to implement total prohibition in a phased manner. The consumption of liquor has come down after the YSRCP government increased the prices,” he said.

Referring to the allegations of holding the party meeting in a school, the Minister said, “It would have been wrong if the politicians attended that meeting,” he said.

After the YSRCP government came to power, 18,072 teacher posts were filled, he added.

