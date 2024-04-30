YSRCP govt. is playing with lives of people by not clearing ₹1500-crore Aarogyasri dues, says Naidu

April 30, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - NANDYAL

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the YSRCP government has “mortgaged the people’s health by not clearing ₹1500 crore dues of the hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Addressing public meetings in Nandyal district on April 29 (Monday), he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy would come up with ‘cooked-up stories’ and circulate falsehood on the allegation.

In the same vein, Mr. Naidu accused the YSRCP government of selling cheap and spurious liquor to the public, thus “playing with their lives”, adding that liver and kidney-related ailments had been on the rise in the recent years.

The TDP national president promised the unemployed youth and software employees to provide a working ecosystem by building an IT Tower at Nandikotkur.

He also assured that the government employees and teachers would get higher benefits under Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, TA, DA and provident funds if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance was voted to power. “I will ensure a respectable job profile for the government teachers,” he said.

Pointing out that Nandyal district has a huge population of Muslims, Mr. Naidu said the minorities would be freed from the “spate of harassments and attacks” meted out to them during the YSRCP’s tenure.

Referring to the rising debts of the State, the former Chief Minister took a dig at Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. “Going on a debt-seeking spree from the Centre will not help. Strengthening the financial system is the solution,” he said.

He also criticised the YSRCP manifesto, saying that it offered ‘nothing new’. The YSRCP manifesto has drawn a blank in striking a balance between welfare and development,” said Mr. Naidu.