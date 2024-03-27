YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar launches election campaign in Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency

March 27, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 02:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party candidate for Visakhapatnam South Constituency Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar launched his election campaign, after offering prayers at Sri Kanaka Durga temple, near Poorna Market, here on Wednesday.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi, party’s North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Corporator of 35th Ward A. Kanaka Reddy, senior leaders Adivishnu Reddy and V. Subrahmanyam participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Subba Reddy called upon the people to teach a lesson to the TDP-JSP, which have joined hands with the BJP, which has failed to implement the promises given to the State. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan was to develop the backward North Andhra region. He recalled that YSRCP was the first to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and extend its support to the agitation against its privatisation. He said that the YSRCP government has extended various welfare schemes to the people through DBT, eliminating the chance of corruption.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that the South Assembly constituency has developed as never before during the YSRCP rule. He said that he had become MLA twice with the blessings of Sri Kanaka Durga and was ready for a hat trick. He appealed to the people for their support, and also sought that they should elect Ms. Jhansi as the MP with a majority of at least two lakh votes.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, Christian Minority Cell State president John Wesley and party observer Dronamraju Srivatsa were among those who participated.

