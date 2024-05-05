ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP candidate stages half-naked protest in Chittoor

May 05, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy staging a protest in front of I Town police station in Chittoor on Sunday.

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) MLA candidate in Chittoor, M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, on Sunday staged a half-naked protest, by removing his shirt, in front of the I Town police station, alleging that police personnel had given a free hand to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to manipulate the postal ballot.

A couple of hours after the postal ballot exercise commenced at the PCR Government College center here, Mr. Vijayananda Reddy reached the venue along with his supporters. Amidst arguments between the TDP and YSRCP cadres, the MLA candidate alleged that the TDP leaders deployed agents with ‘cash bundles’, and they were staying in lodges in the city. 

This prompted the police teams to rush to a couple of lodges and make searches. However, the police could not find any evidence to his alleged claims. After staging the protest, Mr. Vijayananda Reddy later left the venue, and the party cadres said that the matter would be reported to the Election Commission.

