GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP candidate stages half-naked protest in Chittoor

May 05, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated May 06, 2024 08:13 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy staging a protest in front of I Town police station in Chittoor on Sunday.

YSRCP MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy staging a protest in front of I Town police station in Chittoor on Sunday.

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) MLA candidate in Chittoor, M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, on Sunday staged a half-naked protest, by removing his shirt, in front of the I Town police station, alleging that police personnel had given a free hand to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to manipulate the postal ballot.

A couple of hours after the postal ballot exercise commenced at the PCR Government College center here, Mr. Vijayananda Reddy reached the venue along with his supporters. Amidst arguments between the TDP and YSRCP cadres, the MLA candidate alleged that the TDP leaders deployed agents with ‘cash bundles’, and they were staying in lodges in the city. 

This prompted the police teams to rush to a couple of lodges and make searches. However, the police could not find any evidence to his alleged claims. After staging the protest, Mr. Vijayananda Reddy later left the venue, and the party cadres said that the matter would be reported to the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.