YSR Congress sweeps Assembly, parliamentary polls in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress is set to win the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections with a landslide. At the time of writing, the party, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is leading in 149 of 175 Assembly constituencies. Mr. Reddy is leading in the Pulivendula seat by a margin of more than 73,000 votes.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu leads in the Kuppam constituency with a margin of 30,000 votes. The Telugu Desam Party had withdrawn its support for the BJP-led NDA alliance after it felt that the State’s multiple demands for Special Category Status had gone unmet.

From the TDP, N. Balakrishna leads in Hindupur, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao trails in Sathenapalli, Atchan Naidu has a slim lead in Tekkali. In the YSR Congress, Roja leads in Nagari, Botsa Satyanarayana has a large lead in Cheepuripalle, Dharmana Prasada Rao leads in Srikakulam, and K. Parthasarathy is leading by a small margin in Penamaluru.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is trailing in both the seats he is contesting from — Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka.

In the parliamentary polls too, the TDP has lost a number of seats, with The YSR Congress has swept the Lok Sabha polls in the State. Kesineni Srinivas, Ram Mohan Naidu and Jayadev Galla are the lone leads the TDP has at the moment.

This is from 25 seats in 2014. The BJP, which won two seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is now leading in none.