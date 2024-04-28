YSR Congress Party failed to implement promises made in 2019 manifesto, alleges Y.S. Sharmila

April 28, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 08:37 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that the YSRCP government which failed to implement the assurances given in the manifesto during the 2019 elections, has come up with a new manifesto to cheat people.

Addressing a large gathering of people on a sunny afternoon at Akkayyapalem as part of her A.P. Nyaya Yatra on Sunday, Ms. Sharmila questioned the YSRCP government on its 2019 election promise of total prohibition. Also questioning on the number of job calendars released in the last five years, she said that the government has miserably failed in generating employment. She also alleged that the government has cheated farmers.

VSP privatisation issue

Ms. Sharmila also slammed the YSRCP government for its response on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue. She said that though VSP is a sentiment to the people of Andhra Pradesh and number of families were dependant on the plant, the YSRCP government was not putting efforts to protect it from privatisation. She said that the local MP has never spoke about the issue in Parliament.

She also alleged that under the YSRCP rule, the government itself was selling liquor. This apart, ganja trade was flourishing in Andhra Pradesh, with drugs being smuggled in containers.

Ms. Sharmila also criticised both the TDP and the YSRCP for failing to build the State capital. Alleging that both the TDP and YSRCP were running a triangular love story with the BJP, she slammed the two parties for supporting the BJP which has cheated the State by not fulfilling the bifurcation promises.

Congress MP candidate Satyareddy and MLA candidate Jaggu Naidu and others were present.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharmila alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was behind the inclusion of her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in the disproportionate assets cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mr. Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy had filed a petition in the court to include YSR’s name with the support of Mr. Jagan, she added. She alleged that Mr. Jagan had made Mr. Sudhakar Reddy the Additional Advocate General within six days of becoming the Chief Minister in 2019 for doing this favour.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Sharmila said that the CBI did not include YSR’s name in the FIR.

Irrigation projects

Speaking at a public meeting at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Sunday, Ms. Sharmila alleged that the YSRCP government had completely ignored the development of North Andhra region and non-completion of irrigation projects, including Vamsadhara phase-2 and offshore project on Mahendra Tanaya, were examples of the failure of the government. She urged people to vote for the party’s Srikakulam MP candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao and Tekkali MLA nominee Killi Kruparani.

Ms. Sharmila said that the then Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy government had developed Srikakulam with a clear vision, which was missing in the last few years. She said that Congress Party’s assurance on Special Category Status and promises made for the welfare of all sections had already caught the attention of everyone. Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the appointment of Ms. Sharmila as the president of PCC has revived the glory of the Congress.