Y.S. Sharmila demands Jagan’s explanation on failure to provide jobs to youth

May 02, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on May 2 demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy answer her nine questions pertaining to his promises given to people of the State on provision of jobs for the youth.

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Reddy, she reminded him of his promise to fill 2.3 lakh vacant posts in various government departments and said he should explain the details of the total number of jobs given in different departments.

Referring to the promise on release of the annual job calendar on January 1, she demanded to know what stopped his government from implementing the promise. She also sought his explanation on his failure to bring pressure on the Centre for grant of Special Category Status despite having 22 MPs from his party in Parliament and also on why not even a single post under Group-II was filled after issuing the notifications twice.

Ms. Sharmila said the posts of Professors and Assistant Professors in Universities across the State were not filled and that the Jagan government had also gone back on its promise to issue a ‘mega DSC’ to fill 23,000 teacher posts in the State and instead issued notification for only 6,000 posts.

She asked him if his government was not responsible for the growing unemployment rate which had touched 7.7% in the State and wanted him to tell the State who was responsible for youth migrating to other states in search of jobs.

“In the last elections, your party’s slogan was “job raavali ante Babu povaali (Chandrababu Naidu should go if you want jobs in State). Now, would you agree if people say that your government should make way for jobs to come,” she asked and questioned why skill development training centres in the State stopped operating.

