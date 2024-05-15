ADVERTISEMENT

Women will bring YSRCP back to power, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:12 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Botcha Satyanarayana

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that huge voter turnout indicates that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will win the elections with a huge majority. “Women have benefited from various welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government and they turned out in large numbers to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again,” he told the media at the YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, during election campaigns, tried to spread falsehood about the YSRCP. They also tried to stop the distribution of th benefits of welfare schemes. “However, the voters stand with the YSRCP as they know that the party is committed to welfare and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man of his word,” he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that women coming out in large numbers to vote was a very good sign for her party.

