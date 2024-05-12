ADVERTISEMENT

Women voters protest against disparity in distribution of gifts for vote, return sarees in Konaseema

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:18 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 03:29 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

A group of women threw the sarees on the house of a local YSRCP cadre, condemning disparity in the distribution of the gifts for the vote on Saturday night; It came to light after a video went viral

T Appala Naidu
In a video, which is accessed by The Hindu, a group of women voters are seen returning their sarees which were reportedly distributed by the YSRCP cadre on behalf of Kothapeta YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Chirla Jaggireddy, on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bizarre incident, women voters have thrown sarees on the house of a YSRCP village-level leader, demanding an equal quantity of gifts and money in cash for the vote at Pinapalle village in Almauru mandal in Kothapeta Assembly constituency in Dr. .R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The incident occurred on May 11 night and came to light after a video went viral.

In a video, which is accessed by The Hindu, a group of women voters are seen returning their sarees which were reportedly distributed by the YSRCP cadre on behalf of Kothapeta YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA.

In the video, a woman voter condemned the disparity in the distribution of sarees among the locals in the Pinapalle village. The women voters also sought clarification from the local YSRCP cadre on what basis Mr. Jaggireddy and his team finalised the gifts. The women also raised slogans against Mr. Jaggireddy.

When contacted, the Alamuru police said that they were waiting for a complaint from the Nodal Officer of the Model Code of Conduct of Alamuru mandal to register a case. “Our team has rushed to the spot. However, we are yet to prepare a final report on the incident. The inquiry is still on”, said the MCC Nodal Officer, who preferred anonymity.

