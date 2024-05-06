Women in politics juggle hard to strike work-life balance

May 06, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - TIRUPATI

The omnipresent challenge for working women —striking a healthy work-life balance—finds no special resistance in the field of politics in the country. The challenge becomes only greater when elections are around the corner, demanding more hours and efforts from the politicians.

As the poll day nears, the women candidates in the fray are seen going the extra mile to adjust their campaign schedules and accommodate the needs of their families, too.

One such dynamic woman politician is Bhuma Akhila Priya, who is contesting as the TDP candidate from Allagadda in Nandyal district. She is the mother of a two-year-old boy, Veera Nagi Reddy (named after her father, Bhuma Nagi Reddy) and misses spending time with him. Though her son is in the safe hands of a caretaker, Ms. Akhila Priya says that her son is the happiest in her presence.

Cabinet Minister and YSRCP candidate for Nagari Assembly constituency R.K. Roja is another woman politician in the State known for her hard work. The actor-turned-politician calls it tough juggling to manage to carve out quality family time amidst a hectic schedule of party meetings and constituency work. However, she says that at the end of a hectic whirlwind tour, she ensures to have lunch with her husband and film director R.K. Selvamani at home.

“We cannot share everything with parents, siblings, or spouses. But Selva is my best friend, with whom I can share everything about my life. He is a source of inspiration,” says Ms. Roja as she serves him lunch, even as her eyes stay glued to the wall clock, as her next campaign work is due.

Similarly, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the TDP candidate for Kovur Assembly constituency in SPSR Nellore district, took some time off from her hectic campaign to celebrate her husband Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s birthday. He is also the party’s MP candidate from Nellore. After filing their respective nominations, the couple came to Tirumala recently, where Mr. Prabhakar Reddy spent his birthday.

TDP’s other strong women leader, Reddeppagari Madhavi, is contesting from the Kadapa Assembly. While she is busy campaigning, her husband and Kadapa district TDP president, R. Sreenivasa Reddy, holds negotiations with key leaders at home. The couple meet for lunch to share their day’s experiences.

