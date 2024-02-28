ADVERTISEMENT

Winning all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is the goal, Jagan tells YSRCP cadre

February 28, 2024 12:15 am | Updated February 29, 2024 07:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA 

Jagan Mohan Reddy asks the cadre to visit every household and tell people how the YSRCP government has fulfilled all the promises made in manifesto

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Welfare schemes will be discontinued if the YSRCP is voted out of power, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reminded the party cadre that a target has been set to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the forthcoming elections.

Interacting with the YSRCP cadre on February 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had done his best and now it was the turn of the cadres to ensure a resounding victory for the party. “I want all of you (YSRCP cadres) to visit every household and talk about how we have fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was the trust of the people that brought the YSRCP to power and the YSRCP government fulfilled all the poll promises, said the Chief Minister, adding that ⁠87% of the households in the State had benefited by the government welfare schemes including 93.29% in Kuppam, the home turf of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the YSRCP cadre to go to every household and tell people that all the welfare schemes would continue if the party was voted to power. “The poll manifesto is Bible for the YSRCP, but not for the TDP. People should know that the welfare schemes would be discontinued if the YSRCP was voted out of power. If Jagan does whatever he says. Jagan, unlike Mr. Naidu, makes promises only after thinking,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that all MLAs should assess the strength of the party at the booth level. “Take every village secretariat or ward secretariat as a unit and appoint a credible person. He should equip the cadre and monitor them. All the cadres should make themselves available round the clock,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US