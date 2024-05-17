Will Jagan announce closure of YSRCP if alliance makes a clean sweep in elections, asks TDP leader

TDP Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims over the prospects of winning over 151 Assembly and 22 MP seats in the just-concluded elections.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Friday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that neither the ruling party contestants nor its booth-level leaders were confident of posting a victory.

Asking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy if he would close down the YSRCP if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance made a clean sweep in the elections, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the I-PAC team had already made it clear that the YSRCP was in for a huge loss.

Stating that not one community or sector was happy with the YSRCP’s governance, he said that people of Andhra Pradesh working in the neighbouring States and other countries had come to cast their vote to get rid of the government.

Accusing the YSRCP government of being neck-deep in corruption, the TDP leader alleged that in the name of Executive capital, the YSRCP leaders had encroached upon prime lands in Visakhapatnam city. After coming to power, the alliance government would definitely probe such activities, he said.