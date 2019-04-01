Why manifestos of TDP and YSRCP are a ‘secret’

Vijayawada

01 April 2019 23:48 IST

Fearing a copycat response, each is waiting for the other to go first

Typically, political parties scramble to complete their manifestos on time so they can use them to woo voters. But it would appear that nothing is typical about the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), both of whom are holding to their manifestos for dear life even as the elections are barely 10 days away.

Both the TDP and the YSRCP have their manifestos ready, but each is waiting for the other to release their document first.

This ‘wait-and-respond’ approach seems to have been prompted by the fear that their rival might ‘copy’ their ideas.

Even before the election schedule was announced, the TDP government had hiked pensions to ₹2,000. The YSR Congress Party then claimed that the TDP had stolen the idea of a pension hike from his ‘Navaratnalu’, a document released at the party’s annual meeting.

Telangana suspense

In neighbouring Telangana, too, there was a suspense for days, and finally, when they released their respective manifestos, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress accused each other of copying their “offers.”

But for the TDP and the YSRCP, all other parties in Andhra Pradesh, including the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the BJP, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and the Praja Shanti Party have released their manifestos.

Raining sops

Instead of releasing their manifestos, YSR Congress president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have both been busy announcing sops at their public meetings across the State.

While ensuring that no section is left out, they have been specifically targeting pensioners, Backward Classes (BCs), women and farmers.

Mr. Naidu, during his campaign, made 10 major promises, including a special bank for the Backward Classes (BCs) with a capital of ₹10,000 crore. On the other hand, Mr. Reddy sought to win the hearts of the unemployed by promising to fill 2.3 lakh job vacancies.

Houses, more houses

When the Opposition leader promised that 25 lakh houses would be constructed for the poor, Mr. Naidu promised that 20 lakh new houses would be constructed in addition to the 30 lakh houses that are under construction.

And the battle of promises goes on. Meanwhile, the manifestos remain hidden.