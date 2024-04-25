What affidavits reveal — Jagan, Sharmila and Purandeswari have no car of their own

April 25, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The affidavits filed by the top leaders of various political parties revealed certain interesting facts, one among them being not owning any latest four-wheeler.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that he owned an Ambassador car purchased in 1994.

Mr. Naidu declared that the Ambassador car worth ₹2.22 lakh was registered in his name. He further declared that his wife Bhuvaneswari did not have a car or any other vehicle.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that he had no car of his own. A bulletproof vehicle, owned by others, had been registered in his name, given a stipulation by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said. A Scorpio purchased in 2009 was registered in his name. His wife Bharati too had no vehicle in her name.

Similarly, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari declared that neither she nor her husband D. Venkateswara Rao owned any vehicle in their names.

In the same way, APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila, who is contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, too said in her affidavit that there were no vehicles registered in her and her husband M. Anil Kumar’s names.

Former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and BJP leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency, stated that two cars — Hyundai and Honda Amaze — were in the name of his wife N. Radhika Reddy. The cars are worth more than ₹19 lakh.

TDP national general secretary and contestant from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh, who is son of Mr. Naidu, declared that he owned a Ford Fiesta worth ₹8.44 lakh purchased in the year 2007. His wife Nara Brahmani had no vehicle registered in her name.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, however, said in this affidavit that he owned 11 vehicles, which included nine cars. He is the pride owner of Harley Davidson-Heritage bike purchased in the year 2010 and worth ₹32,66,536. He also owned Benz R-Class 350, Mahindra Scorpio S8, Tata Yodha, Benz Maybach S-Class 560, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Wrangler, and Mahindra Scorpio S-11. While the Range Rover Sport costs ₹5.47 crore, Toyota Land Cruiser costs ₹2.53 crore, and Benz Maybach S-Class 560 costs ₹2.42 crore.

The worth of all the 11 vehicles is ₹14.01 crore, Mr. Pawan said in his affidavit.