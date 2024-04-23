ADVERTISEMENT

Wealth creation in Andhra Pradesh is possible only if TDP-BJP-JSP alliance comes to power, says Naidu

April 23, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated April 24, 2024 08:27 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The overwhelming response to the public meetings indicates that TDP and its alliance partners will register a landslide victory, says the former Chief Minister

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 23 (Tuesday) said that wealth creation in Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if the TDP-BJP-JSP came to power, saying that the TDP government earlier had ensured the “best administration” for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his election campaign, the former Chief Minister interacted with women at Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district. He said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, if voted to power, would focus on creation of livelihood opportunities for the the youth.

“The TDP has always given a top priority to women empowerment. It was TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao who had taken steps to ensure a share in ancestral property for women,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu said that the super-six promises such as Talliki Vandanam and free bus facility for women would benefit them directly. He urged the women to vote for Gajapathinagaram MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas and TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TDP national president also addressed Praja Galam public meetings in Patapatnam and Amadalavalasa constituencies in Srikakulam district.

“The overwhelming response to the public meetings indicates that TDP and its alliance partners will register a landslide victory,” Mr. Naidu said and urged the voters to elect Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, Patapatnam nominee Mamidi Govinda Rao and Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravikumar.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Vizianagaram Collectorate Junction on April 24 (Wednesday) evening. Addressing the media, TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijaya Lakshmi Gajapathi Raju urged all sections of the society to attend the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US