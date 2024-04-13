ADVERTISEMENT

Voters should choose between destruction and development, says Naidu

April 13, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - GUNTUR

Mr. Naidu alleged that even the Polavaram project, which he said had neared 72% completion under the TDP regime, was neglected by the YSRCP government

The Hindu Bureau

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu taking part in an election campaign at Vemuru in Guntur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of deliberately putting farmers in harm’s way by ignoring the Pattiseema project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting in Vemuru on Friday, Mr. Naidu alleged that even the Polavaram project, which he said had neared 72% completion under the TDP regime, was neglected by the YSRCP government.

Will not remain silent if scamsters try to loot Vijayawada, says YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Nani

“With my experience of developing Hyderabad, I had given a call to develop Amaravati. Reposing faith in me, 29,000 farmers parted with 35,000 acres of land voluntarily. Mr. Jagan had initially agreed for Amaravati as the capital, but later he deceived the people with his three-capitals proposal, leaving A.P. without a capital,” Mr. Naidu said.

TDP flays YSRCP for delay in pension distribution, discarding Polavaram project

Mr. Naidu said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister was still being seen in public with an MLC who was accused of murdering his Dalit driver. He further alleged that Mr. Jagan cancelled 27 welfare schemes meant for the uplift of Dalits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Voters should decide whether they want destruction or development,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP government was responsible for flooding the State with ganja. The TDP chief claimed that Mr. Jagan had lost the support of the voters of his own constituency of Pulivendula.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US