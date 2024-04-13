GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voters should choose between destruction and development, says Naidu

Mr. Naidu alleged that even the Polavaram project, which he said had neared 72% completion under the TDP regime, was neglected by the YSRCP government

April 13, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu taking part in an election campaign at Vemuru in Guntur district on Friday.

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu taking part in an election campaign at Vemuru in Guntur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of deliberately putting farmers in harm’s way by ignoring the Pattiseema project.

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting in Vemuru on Friday, Mr. Naidu alleged that even the Polavaram project, which he said had neared 72% completion under the TDP regime, was neglected by the YSRCP government.

“With my experience of developing Hyderabad, I had given a call to develop Amaravati. Reposing faith in me, 29,000 farmers parted with 35,000 acres of land voluntarily. Mr. Jagan had initially agreed for Amaravati as the capital, but later he deceived the people with his three-capitals proposal, leaving A.P. without a capital,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister was still being seen in public with an MLC who was accused of murdering his Dalit driver. He further alleged that Mr. Jagan cancelled 27 welfare schemes meant for the uplift of Dalits.

“Voters should decide whether they want destruction or development,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP government was responsible for flooding the State with ganja. The TDP chief claimed that Mr. Jagan had lost the support of the voters of his own constituency of Pulivendula.

