Voters scuffle with polling staff, police over EVM snag in Andhra Loyola College

Published - May 13, 2024 09:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Voters entered into an argument with the on-duty police and the polling staff in a booth located in Andhra Loyola College (ALC) as polling process did not begin till 7.45 a.m. on Monday.

Polling staff said EVM developed a technical snag in polling booth no.48.

“We came at 6.30 a.m. and was in queue. As the polling staff did not verify and check the process in advance, we are suffering, said a voter, Krishna.

Senior citizens, physically challenged voters expressed concern over the delay in voting process.

“Polling began at 7.50 a.m. Many diabetics and patients are waiting in queue,” said another voter, Seetha, who was waiting in the queue said.

Polling officials staff said that voting started after the technical expert rectified the problem in the EVM.

