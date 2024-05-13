Voters, political leaders wait in long queues to exercise their franchise in Nellore

Hundreds of voters lined up in serpentine queues at polling stations across SPSR Nellore district from early morning on May 13 (Monday).

Though people stood in queues from 6:30 a.m., polling did not begin until 7 a.m. at Y.V. Municipal High School, Pappula Street in Nellore Town. Several women waited to exercise their franchise at Anam Venkata Reddy Nagar, Ramalingapuram. Similar long queues were witnessed across the 286 polling centres in the Nellore Rural constituency.

Over 75% polling percentage was recorded in the district by 6 p.m., however, the voting process continued in certain polling centres across the district even after 6 p.m.

Candidates cast votes

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore MP candidate V. Vijayasai Reddy was seen waiting amidst a long queue to cast his vote at Municipal High School in Kondayapalem. YSRCP MLA candidate from Sarvepally constituency Kakani Govardhan Reddy and his family members cast their votes at Thoderu village, Podalakur mandal of Sarvepally constituency.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife, the TDP Kovur MLA candidate, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, cast their votes at SRK English Medium School, Magunta Layout. Another TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav also voted at his native place Iskapalli village of Allur mandal.

Former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Ponguru Narayana has cast his vote at Ramalingapuram. He also enquired the officials about the polling procedure. Later, he spoke to the media and urged everyone to exercise their right to vote.

In some polling stations, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were not working properly. District Collector M. Hari Narayanan said: “We have fixed the malfunctioning EVMs immediately. We have closely monitored the polling process through webcasting from Command Control Centre in the Nellore Municipal Office.”

Prakasam district

Meanwhile, in Prakasam district, the eight Assembly constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 74.21% out of the total 18.22 lakh registered voters by 5 p.m., with the Santhanuthalapdu Assembly constituency with the highest voter turnout of 79.5%.