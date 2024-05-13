Voter awareness campaigns lead to increased participation of young voters

Thanks to the conduct of voter awareness campaigns by the Election Commission of India (ECI), district administration, NGOs and messages on social media, a change has come in the perception of voters, particularly young voters, if the long queues seen at polling stations right from the early hours, are any indication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kota Himabindu, a first-time voter, has come all the way from Hyderabad, to exercise her franchise in Visakhapatnam. She completed her graduation in Visakhapatnam and is working for a software company in Hyderabad. “My grandfather and dad explained to me the need to vote in elections. The polling officials, at the booth, told me the voting process, when they came to know that I am a first-time voter.”

“I am excited on voting for the first-time. The polling staff at the booth were helpful,” adds Nikhila, her younger sister, who has completed her graduation recently, and has joined a software company in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagyasri, pursuing her B. Tech Final year at Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET), Anakapalli, voted at NT School, Akkayyapalem. “I am excited about voting for the first time. We (students) have been discussing among ourselves on the importance of voting in elections. I want to see a change,” she says.

“I am very excited and happy for getting a chance to vote for the first time. I realised the importance of voting in elections seeing my parents, going through information on the Internet and on social media. I also read the manifestos of various political parties and to know about the party which can ensure good education and employment to those passing out of colleges and universities,” G.K.V. Kankshita, who is pursuing B. Tech 2nd year (CSC) at Andhra University.

“I came to the polling booth around 6.45 a.m. The polling started around 7.15 a.m. It is a fundamental right and also duty of all eligible citizens to vote. I wanted to utilise my right to elect the right candidate. Though there was a slight delay, it is no issue and as we went early, and were among the early birds, we came out by 7.15 a.m.,” says P.V.M, Anurag Sarma, who is doing his CA (Inter).

“There seems to be a revolution this time with long queues forming outside various polling stations much before the scheduled time. The ECI campaign to educate young voters seems to have done wonders. I was the first to vote at Polling Station no. 265, located near FCI Godown, Marripalem,” says B. Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Madhavadhara VUDA Colony, who has taken VRS, after serving as a General Manager of BSNL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.