District Election Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna has called upon officials involved in the election counting to conduct the process transparently and without allowing any scope for errors.

The Collector participated as chief guest at a one-day training programme for counting officials organised at the VMRDA Children Theatre, here, on Monday, May 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the district has achieved a higher polling percentage this time than in the last elections. He commended all the officials who contributed to improving the poll percentage. He called upon them to show the same zeal in ensuring no lapses occur in the counting process.

He asked the officials and staff to clarify their doubts, if any, during the training programme. He also asked them to explain the counting procedure and the Election Commission’s guidelines to the candidates of political parties and their agents. The ROs should be on alert to prevent any disputes and work in coordination to improve the situation if things go out of control.

The Collector said that full-fledged monitoring would be done, and the entire process would be recorded on video. CC cameras would also be installed. Engineers would be available to rectify any technical issues that crop up in the EVMs. He said that mobile phones should not be carried into the counting centres.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar gave a PowerPoint presentation on various issues pertaining to the counting process. Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok also spoke.

Returning Officers, ARO s, Counting Supervisors, Assistant Supervisors and officials of various departments participated in the programme.

