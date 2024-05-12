Vizianagaram district administration targets over 80% polling: Collector

Vizianagaram district administration is targeting for over 80% polling by encouraging voters to come to polling booths irrespective of weather conditions. Speaking to The Hindu, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi hoped that the target could be reached easily as the response was positive for Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SWEEP) which was given top priority during the last few months.

Flash mobs and other activities were organised to make young voters aware of the importance of Indian democracy and the power of the vote. The efforts to increase the polling percentage would continue on Monday, the day of election too.

According to her, polling percentage details will be collected for every two hours with the appointment of staff for each sector. A special team would also work to consolidate the figures quickly.

The local VRO and other polling staff would encourage voters to come to the polling booths, where all facilities like tents to protect voters from the scorching sun, water and toilets were arranged. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika has initiated measures to ensure incident free-elections. Additional police forces would be posted at sensitive and vulnerable polling booths.

