Visakhapatnam will be my home and I will perform the swearing-in ceremony in this city, says CM Jagan

March 05, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Exuding confidence that he would win the upcoming Assembly elections with a handsome margin, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he will make Visakhapatnam his home and will stay here and went ahead to say that he would conduct his ‘swearing-in ceremony’ in this city.

He was speaking at the investor meet christened as ‘Vision Visakha’ in Visakhapatnam at star hotel, he said that the city will become the Executive capital and has to become the economic growth engine of the State.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition parties he said, “The Opposition parties and some sections of the media are claiming that I have vested interest in Visakhapatnam. If that was the case, I would have had vested interest in Kapada, my home district, and not Visakhapatnam.”

This city has the potential to become a global city and is blessed with all the trappings to become a mega metropolis. But if the vision is ‘negative’ then growth cannot take place and I am the only one pitching to make this city a mega city by converting it as the Executive capital.

“But the Opposition is putting spokes in all my efforts,” said Mr. Jagan.

It is the Opposition party leaders who had vested interest in developing Amaravati has the greenfield capital. They have procured thousands of acres of land in Amaravati at cheaper rates, even before it could be declared as the capital, with the intention of making money out of real estate business, he said.

Amaravati is a virgin land and it would take over ₹1 lakh crores just to develop the basic infrastructure over the next 20 years. On the other hand Visakhapatnam is already a developed city, said the Chief Minister

Talking about his plans for the city, he said, “I will build an iconic secretariat and an iconic convention centre. The infrastructure that I propose for this city will attract eyeballs from the global arena.”

Mr. Jagan pointed out that the upcoming international airport at Bhogapuram will be a game-changer. The six-lane beach corridor connecting Visakhapatnam port to Bhogapuram will spur rapid growth.

“The Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram-Mulapeta, where the new port is coming up, will act as a horizontal growth corridor and the entire region from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam will develop. This apart, Adani group is already investing about ₹27,000 crores on the data centre, which is coming up at Visakhapatnam, will change the economic fabric of this region,” he said.

Mr. Jagan said that on the hospitality side, big hoteliers such as the Oberoi and Mayfair will set up resorts and hotels in the next couple of years and NTPC’s hydrogen project will enhance the image of Visakhapatnam in the global economic market.

“I do not believe in the number game and it is an assurance from my side that the Vizag Metro Rail and Hyderabad- Vizag and Vijaywada-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor will become a reality soon. Ten years from now Visakhapatnam will compete with the top cities in the world,” he said.

He proposed an investment of ₹1,05,000 crores to develop Vizag in the next 10 years.

In the initial part of his presentation, he explained how Hyderabad was the centre of development in the erstwhile wholesome Andhra Pradesh and why now AP needs to focus on developing the tertiary and secondary sector that is linked to agriculture.

“Ours is primarily an agrarian State and we need to develop the secondary sector supporting this sector,” he said.

He also spoke about the need to go for port-based development, as AP was blessed with about 974-km long coastline.

“We already had about six ports in four different locations, before we came to power. Now we are building four more ports and 10 fishing harbours to harness the blue economy and we are investing about ₹16,000 crores for that purpose.

“In the global investment summit, we could garner about ₹13 lakh crores of investment and we have already translated about 39% of them into reality and the remaining are in the advanced stage of processing.”

In a philosophical note, Mr. Jagan signed off by saying, “We will prevail, survive and bounce back”.

