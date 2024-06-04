Election Results 2024: NDA candidates leading in Visakhapatnam Assembly and Lok Sabha

NDA candidates have been leading in all the Assembly Constituencies by the end of first round in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha and Assembly Constituency.

By the end of round 1, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate, M. Sribharat has received about 7,751 votes, while YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi has received 3,421 votes.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

TDP East Constituency candidate has received 6,521 votes by the end of round 1, while YSRCP candidate MVV Satyanarayana received 3,093 votes.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from South Constituency Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav is leading by the end of first round. He has received 4,241 votes, while YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has received 1,722 votes.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

Bheemunipatnam Assembly Constituency TDP candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao has received about 6,870 votes while YSRCP candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao received 4,617 votes.

BJP candidate North P Vishnu Kumar Raju is leading in North Constituency. He has received 4,632 votes by the end of round 1, while his rival YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju got 3,009 votes.

TDP candidate from West Assembly Constituency, PGVR naidu alias Gana Babu is leading with over 2,000 votes majority against his rival YSRCP candidate Adari Anand by the end of round 1.

Gajuwaka MLA candidate from TDP Palla Srinivasa Rao is also leading over YSRCP candidate Gudivada Amarnath by over 6000 votes at the end of round 1.