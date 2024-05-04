GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum releases election manifesto

May 04, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum executive team releasing the ‘Citizens’ Manifesto’ at Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum executive team releasing the ‘Citizens’ Manifesto’ at Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum (GVCF) released an election manifesto of its own, titled ‘Citizens’ Manifesto of Civic Priorities for Visakhapatnam’, at Public Library here on Saturday. GVCF president retired Lt. Col. A.K. Subba Rao said, “Our forum and its members who are the citizens of Vizag will support politicians who support our manifesto and sincerely work for it if voted to power.”

GVCF vice-president Sohan Hatangadi said that it was time to make it clear what people expect for the long-term benefit of the city. The forum felt that it is important to announce a citizens’ manifesto of priorities for Vizag. “So, we have a prepared a two-page manifesto with list of priorities, released in the presence of the interested participants. It will also be distributed in digital form to public and given as copies to the prospective candidates for the Vizag Assembly and Parliamentary segments.”

Secretary N. Viswanathan read out some of the key topics that were included in the manifesto — improving air quality, restoration of green cover and provision of urban lung space, restoration of mangroves and coastal ecosystem, enhancement of sewage treatment capacity, dedicated storm water management and rainwater harvesting system, strict prevention of single-use plastic pollution, mega scale cleaning of coastal waters, protection of inland natural water bodies including Mudasarlova reservoir, protection of water bodies useful for city bird population like Meghadrigedda and Tagarapuvalasa pond, protection of grazing lands, hill areas, community forests, beaches, development of roads.

Further, the VMRDA must report to the citizens about the progress of the city’s master plan, he added.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.