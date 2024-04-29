Vijayawada (Rural) mandal voter strength is divided into two LS and two Assembly constituencies

April 29, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada (Rural) Revenue mandal has a peculiarity — the mandal has a voter strength of more than 88,800 and splits into two Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies. The villages falling under the Vijayawada (Rural) mandal are divided between Machilipatnam and Vijayawada Lok sabha constituencies. Similarly, the villages are split between Gannavaram and Mylavaram Assembly constituencies.

According to information, nine village panchayats in the mandal are part of the Gannavaram Assembly and Machilipatnam LS constituency limits, while five others come under the Mylavaram Assembly and Vijayawada LS constituencies.

Villages from Gudavalli to Ambapuram fall under the Machilipatnam LS constituency. The villages including Enikepadu, Prasadampadu, Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Patapadu, P. Ninavaram and Ambapuram are located in Gannavaram AC and Machilipatnam LS limits.

Similarly, Gollapudi, Rayanapadu, Paidurupadu, Jakkampudi and Kotturu Tadepalli are in Mylavaram Assembly and Vijayawada LS limits. Further, the newly developed areas such as YSR Grama panchayat and Rama Rajya Nagar are part of the Vijayawada LS limits. These new panchayats were carved out from Jakkampudi and Gollapudi panchayats just before the panchayat elections.

Another interesting feature is that Kundavari Kandrika, a revenue village, is part of the Vijayawada (Central) AC, Vijayawada LS constituency, while Kundavari Kandrika village falls under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits.

The Gannavaram AC has a voter strength of 2.76 lakh. There are more than 2.80 lakh voters in Mylavaram AC. The voter strength of the Vijayawada (Rural) mandal is divided between Gannavaram and Mylavaram Assembly constituencies.

