Vendors dream of becoming MLAs in Chittoor

April 24, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - CHITTOOR

K. Basha, a local youth who sells ‘garam garam samosas’ in Palamaner town, filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Palamaner Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Mr. Basha has been dreaming of becoming an MLA for the last decade and believes that every citizen has the right to pursue their dreams in a democracy like India. He plans to campaign extensively among voters about his vision for the constituency. Despite the common trend of candidates withdrawing their nomination afraid of being trounced by opposition parties, Mr. Basha is determined to soldier on in his race.

Similarly, a 45-year-old woman who sells ‘bajjis and vadas’ at a roadside corner in Madanapalle town also filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the Madanapalle Assembly constituency. Echoing Mr. Basha’s views, the woman says she has the encouragement of her family and friends and that the act of contesting the elections is in itself a celebration of democracy.