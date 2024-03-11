ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Shekhawat and Pawan Kalyan discuss seat adjustments 

March 11, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The leaders discussed Lok Sabha and Assembly seat adjustments to be made in the wake of the alliance forged by the JSP and TDP with BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan meeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (centre) and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda in Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo: Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda in Vijayawada on March 10. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari had a separate interaction with them.

The leaders discussed Lok Sabha and Assembly seat adjustments to be made in the wake of the alliance forged by the JSP and TDP with BJP on March 9.

Mr. Shekhawat came to finalise the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats the two parties were required to share, amid speculation that BJP was offered six seats each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JSP chief had earlier announced the names of candidates for five of the 24 Assembly constituencies which the party would be contesting. It (the JSP) intended to contest in three LS constituencies, which may change now.

A BJP spokesperson told The Hindu that Mr. Shekhawat would finalise the seat sharing arrangement on March 11 in order to shift gears in the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance battle against YSR Congress Party.

It is pertinent to mention that the JSP and TDP decided to release their manifesto at Chilakaluripet on March 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in the State soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US