Uncertainty continues in Andhra BJP over allocation of seats and list of candidates

March 21, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Uncertainty continues to prevail in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre and leaders over the constituencies they will be contesting.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari was summoned to New Delhi to “finalise the candidates and constituencies a day ago. But, there has no been no progress so far,” say party sources.

ALSO READ | BJP’s dwindling popularity in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) will take the final call on the constituencies and candidates. The CEC meeting is slated to be held on Friday, sources add.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leaders / aspirants, who are camping in the national capital, are hopeful that the leadership will convince the alliance partner, the TDP, to allocate seats where the party can put up a fight.

BJP State organising secretary Madhukar and others are also in Delhi. The BJP State unit has already submitted a list to the leadership. “At this juncture, the whole process lies with the CEC, and the BJP State leadership will merely assist it,” says a leader on condition of anonymity.

It is said that the BJP leaders / aspirants are not happy with the constituencies offered by the TDP. They have reportedly written letters to the leadership on the seats to be contested. Pointing out that they had managed to get more seats than what was offered earlier, the leaders are of the view that the allocation of seats is not going as per their choice now.

“The TDP has offered the constituencies it traditionally never won. The TDP is not willing to part with the seats where the BJP has considerable strength. The BJP has done an elaborate exercise, including formation of booth-level committees, in the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies,” points out another leader.

The BJP has been seeking Assembly constituencies such as Vijayawada (Central), Machilipatnam, Guntur (West), Nellore (City), Kadiri, Araku, Madanapalle and Srikalahasti. But the TDP is suggesting the BJP Srikakulam, Adoni, Anaparti, Dharmavaram, Vijayawada (West), Kaikaluru, Visakhapatnam (North), Paderu.

Similarly, the BJP wants to contest in the Lok Sabha constituencies such as Araku, Eluru and Hindupur. Though the TDP is willing to offer Eluru, it wants that a candidate from the Backward Classes be fielded, even as the BJP indicated Seeta Ramanjaneya Chowdary (Tapana Chowdary) to prepare the groundwork.

The BJP wants to contest from the Araku Assembly seat, but it is being offered Paderu seat instead. The other Assembly seat it wants to contest is Rajahmundry City, which it won in 2014. The TDP, however, is reluctant to give that seat now.

“These issues are being discussed. A decision will be taken before the CEC meeting,” sources say.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.