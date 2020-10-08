Two youth held for faking as ACB sleuths in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

08 October 2020 15:30 IST

The Chittoor urban police in the early hours of Thursday arrested two imposters, who donned the role of Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on the job of “conducting special raids on the biggies” in Chittoor.

According to information, a youth, Hari Krishna, a native of Chittoor district, contacted the personal assistant of Chittoor MLA on Wednesday midnight, identifying himself as Deputy SP (ACB). He informed the PA that his team was camping at a lodge in Chittoor and few more sleuths were on the way to conduct raids on some influential persons in Chittoor, including the MLA. To be more credulous, the imposter was said to have furnished some confidential information pertaining to the MLA’s assets. The imposter was said to have provided a mobile number, asking him to send ₹7000 for “food expenses” of his team, contending that they had no ready cash at the midnight hour.

As the requirement from the other end sounded suspicious after a while, the PA in turn informed the MLA about the matter, which was flashed to the police of the I and II towns in Chittoor. With the help of the mobile number given for Google-Pay, the police raided a lodge in the town and took two persons into custody, including Hari Krishna and his accomplice. Preliminary information is that the duo had resorted to the same trick on two more influential persons in the town simultaneously. Some documents showing information pertaining to the assets of some political and business biggies elsewhere in Chittoor district and other parts of the state were seized from them. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

