Tribal man killed in a misfire during hunting

MAREDUMILLI (EAST GODAVARI):

02 November 2020 14:33 IST

A 35-year-old tribal hunter died on the spot when a fellow hunter’s gun went off and the bullet hit him on his chest. The group was hunting on the Papikonada National Park (PNP) boundary at Pamuleru area in Rampa agency in East Godavari district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Sunday when a group of six tribals went into the forest for hunting. The deceased has been identified as Sarla Narayana Reddy (35) belonging to the Konda Reddy tribe, from Kutravada village in Rampa agency.

Maredumilli Circle Inspector A.L.S. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu that the group from Kutravada village in Maredumilli mandal went for hunting and three of them were driving the animals towards the targeted forest cover where another group waited to fire at the animals using country-made rifles.

“The investigation is on to ascertain who actually operated the rifle during the hunting and the circumstances leading to the incident. The body has been sent to the government hospital in Rampachodavaram for post mortem. A case has been registered against the accused”, said Mr. Ravi Kumar.