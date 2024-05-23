GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati district authorities gear up to tackle any violence during vote counting

Police conduct flag marches with the help of central security forces, take up intensive frisking and cordon-and-search operations across the district

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:47 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A mock drill being performed to quell a mob as part of preparedness ahead of the vote counting process, in Tirupati on Thursday.

A mock drill being performed to quell a mob as part of preparedness ahead of the vote counting process, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the violence witnessed on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus the day after the smooth conduct of the general elections, the district authorities are leaving nothing to chance and are bracing themselves up to meet any eventuality.

Ahead of June 4, the scheduled date of vote counting process, the Police Department is not only fully geared to quell any violent mobs, but is also keen on sending the message loud and clear among the political parties and their followers.

Keeping in view the unsavoury instances such as torching a vehicle at Kuchuvaripalle and the retaliatory attack on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani on SPMVV campus, in close proximity of the strongroom where the EVMs are stored, the authorities led by District Election Officer Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju have sounded a high alert and are ever watchful on hooligans that may disrupt law and order.

Section 144 has been clamped in sensitive regions, while the police have conducted flag marches with the help of central security forces, besides taking up intensive frisking and cordon-and-search operations across the district. Similar operations were carried out in areas under Renigunta, Puttur, Tiruchanur, Naidupeta, and Sullurpeta police stations on Thursday.

The officials have warned fuel filling stations against sale of petrol and diesel in bottles and also imposed a ban on sale of crackers to prevent victory rallies and festivities, which could potentially disturb peace.

A mock drill operation was conducted at the Parade Ground in Tirupati to test the preparedness in case of a crisis and also to check for the civilian response to such flash attacks.

The Police Department has identified 135 sensitive spots across the district and arranged pickets, apart from posting three mob control teams in the vicinity of the counting centre.

