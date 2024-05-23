Three-tier security to be arranged for counting of votes on June 4

The election authorities are gearing up for the counting of votes cast in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on June 4.

The Collectors and Election Officers of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts said on May 23 (Thursday) that their teams were ready for the counting of votes.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna, his Anakapalli counterpart Ravi Pattan Shetty and Alluri Sitaram Raju counterpart M. Vijaya Suneetha reviewed the arrangements being made for counting after attending a video conference meeting by Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena.

They said that three-tier security arrangements would be made for the counting of votes.

Mr. Mallikarjuna apprised the CEO that measures were being taken to announce the results within the stipulated time as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He said around 500 civil police personnel would be deployed, along with the central security forces, at the strongrooms and counting centres in Visakhapatnam. As many as 176 CCTV cameras would monitor every activity during the counting. The counting of postal ballots would be done first, he said.

Ms. Suneetha said that counting of votes cast through EVMs would start half an hour after the process for postal ballots was completed. “Every activity during the counting will be videotaped. The counting activities will start at 5 a.m. Barricades will be put up 100 metres away from the counting area,” she said.

Mr. Ravi Pattan Shetty said that a training programme was conducted for the staff deployed for counting of votes.

Giving more dertails about the process, Mr. Mallikarjuna said seven halls have been identified and 98 tables arranged for the counting of votes in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Measures were taken for a total 140 rounds of counting. There would be one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and one micro-observer for each table. The counting of postal ballots would be done in three rounds, for which two halls have been identified and 18 tables allotted.

A total of 18 counting supervisors, 36 counting assistants and 18 micro-observers have been appointed. Coming to the Assembly constituencies, arrangements have been made along with the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. An additional three rounds would be held for counting of votes pertaining to Pendurthi Assembly constituency.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that five halls had been identified and 33 tables arranged for the counting of postal ballots. An additional 33 counting supervisors, 57 counting assistants and 33 micro-observers were appointed, he said.

The officials and staff concerned would be trained and the first round of randomisation would be conducted on May 25 and the second round would be done on June 2, he said.

