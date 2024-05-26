Thin margins likely to lead to tension at counting centres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, three layer security being arranged to prevent untoward incidents

The Police officials have beefed up security at counting centres in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, anticipating tensions during the counting process, scheduled for June 4, 2024. Tensions are likely during the counting of postal ballots as they are in paper mode. Moreover, the counting of postal ballots would be taken up first, and objections may be raised during the invalidation of votes.

Recently, both TDP and YSRCP had heated arguments over the shifting of postal ballots to the Vizianagaram Collector’s office from the MRO office. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika, who reviewed the security arrangements at counting centres at both Lendi College and JNTU-GV College of Vizianagaram directed the police officials not to allow any deviations from the three-layer security arrangements.

She warned of stern action on those creating disturbances at counting centres. Ms. Deepika added that more security would be arranged in sensitive villages to avoid violence. Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika said that 144 Section would be imposed at counting centres to avoid untoward incidents.

She said that the department would not hesitate to give firing orders, if anti social elements indulge in disturbing the law and order on the counting day or subsequently. APNGOs Association State former Organising Secretary Bukkuru Umamaheswara Rao urged the police department to ensure adequate security for government employees and officials involved in the counting process. He said that many employees were apprehensive on attending to their duties in view of possible tension at the counting centres.

