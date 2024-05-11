ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu film fraternity comes in support of Pawan Kalyan ahead of polls

Updated - May 11, 2024 07:38 am IST

Published - May 11, 2024 07:37 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On Friday, Allu Arjun posted a tweet extending his wishes to the JSP chief

The Hindu Bureau

Actor K. Varun Tej taking party in the JSP election campaign in support of K. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency recently. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A number of artists, directors, and producers from the film fraternity have come out in support of actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan ahead of the polls. Many of them took to social media to wish him success in the upcoming elections.

It was actor K. Chiranjeevi who first posted a video seeking support from the public to vote for the ‘glass tumbler’ symbol of the JSP in Pithapuram. Minutes later, actor Nani on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) expressed his support and wished Pawan Kalyan to achieve success. Actor and son of Mr. Chiranjeevi, Mr. Ramcharan had reposted his father’s message to Pawan Kalyan. A fleet of upcoming actors including Teja Sajja, Rag Mayur and a others extended their wishes.

On Friday, Allu Arjun posted a tweet extending his wishes to the JSP chief.

Ace producer Naga Vamsi and Sreenivasa Kumar, popularly known as SKN, have been campaigning for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. It may be remembered that popular comedians ‘Hyper’ Aadi, ‘Auto’ Ramprasad, ‘Getup’ Srinu, Sapthagiri, Prithviraj (30 years Industry), choreographer Jani, and a few others have been rooting for the JSP chief and took part in election campaigns for the JSP contestants at various places.

