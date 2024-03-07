ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party alliance to release joint manifesto on March 17 

March 07, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president Atchannaidu said it was only in the interest of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh that the two parties forged the alliance and the YSRCP was desperately trying to sabotage it to win the elections. 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

K. Atchannaidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will release a joint manifesto for the General- and Assembly elections and a make an important announcement on the Super Six schemes at a public meeting to be organised at Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on March 17. 

Addressing a press conference on March 7, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu reiterated that it was only in the interest of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) that the two parties forged the alliance and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was desperately trying to sabotage it to win the elections. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s frustration about the TDP-JSP alliance was evident from his outbursts and the attempts being made to drive a wedge between the allies ever since the two parties announced their first list of candidates on February 24. 

JSP-TDP alliance will yield a positive result: Nadendla Manohar

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar expressed confidence that Mr. Kalyan’s efforts to rope the BJP into the JSP-TDP alliance would yield a positive result. 

The outcome of the deliberations scheduled to be held by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan with the BJP’s top brass in New Delhi on Thursday night would be known on March 8. 

He pointed out that the JSP was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and Mr. Kalyan had been talking to BJP about the need to join the alliance for the sake of development of the State. 

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan would reveal the details of their latest discussions with the BJP leaders after their meeting on alliance and seat adjustments ends. 

