Teachers hail A.P. govt. move on transfers

GO to be issued in a couple of days

Government teachers are upbeat as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have given his nod for their much-awaited transfers.

Web counselling

According to sources in the government, a GO to this effect will be issued in a couple of days. Teachers, who completed two years of service as on February 29, are eligible for transfers. The process will be taken up through web counselling.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Federation chairman K. Venkatram Reddy said teachers have been waiting for transfers for the last three years and the news has spread cheer among them.